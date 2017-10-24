Mayor Khokan visits Moghbazar-Mouchak flyover area

Dhaka – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon on Monday visited Moghbazar-Mouchak area to see the last-minute work on the final parts of the flyover to be opened to traffic on Thursday, reports UNB.

He along with senior officials of the DSCC spent over half an hour at Mouchak point in the afternoon and checked the preparation process.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open the Kakrail-Malibagh, Rajarbagh-Mouchak, Rampura-Mouchak and Mouchak-Eskaton portions of the flyover through a video conference at 12 noon on Thursday, officials said.