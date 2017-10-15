‘Matlab Bridge’ in Chandpur now 80% complete

Chandpur – The long cherished ‘Matlab Bridge’ over the Dhonagoda river – a tributary of the Meghna river, is now 80 percent complete, reports UNB.

The 304.51-metre bridge will be fully completed by June next year, the Roads and Highway Engineers hoped, adding that 80 percent works of this bridge have already done.

Contacted, Md Kazi Iqbal, an engineer of the Roads & Highways, Chandpur, said, ‘As per revised plan, the bridge is being built with a cost of 92.6 crore.

The bridge is likely to be opened to traffic by June next year, he added.

After completion of the bridge, the road communications between Matlab South and Matlab North upazilas, Haimchar, Faridganj, of Chandpur and Hajiganj, Roypur, Ramganj of Luxmipur, and the adjacent places with Dhaka city would be smooth.

Trade and commerce will be flourishing and humming with activities in these areas, making spectacular change in the life style of the people of all walks of life.

The people of the above places would also be able to go to Dhaka and return from there within a short time of two to three hours, thus saving enough time, fuel and energy, money etc.

Planning Minister A H M Mostafa Kamal (Lotus Kamal) MP laid the foundation stone of the Matlab bridge on December 28, 2014 amid great enthusiasm among the people of two upazilas.

The construction work of the bridge began on January 1, 2015 with own fund and the deadline of completion of bridge extended till June, next year which was June this year.

The length of the Matlab bridge over the Dhonagoda river is 304.51 and breadth is 10.25 meters including footpath.

Engineers of Roads and Highways, traders, academicians of Matlab Dakkhin and Uttar upazilas in Chandpur said when hundreds of vehicles of adjacent districts will start using this route, avoiding Comilla-Dhaka highway, it will also immensely help reduce ‘the never-ending traffic jam of the highway at Gouripur, Daudkandi, Barura, and Comilla.

Besides, every day thousands of people of the above mentioned districts and areas would be able to reach Dhaka within two hours from here and vice versa.

It will save extra two-three hours time reducing at least ten miles distances from Matlab South and North upazilas.