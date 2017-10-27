Man stabbed dead by ‘wife’ in Barisal

Barisal: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife and children over family feud at Charbaria in the suburb area of the district town on Thursday, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Moktar Bepari, 45, a mason by profession.

Quoting family members, Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kaunia Police Station, said Moktar, father of two children-Mili, 14, and Azizul, 16-had locked into an altercation with his wife Munira Khatun over family feud on Wednesday night.

At one stage, Munira along with her children hit Moktar with sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.