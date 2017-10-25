Man slaughters wife in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar – A young man allegedly slaughtered his wife and injured her mother and sister in an attack at Adampur village in Kulaura upazila on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nasima Begum, 28, wife of Rafique Miah, 35, son of Tajul Miah of Lohatuli village in the upazila.

Nasima was sleeping at her parents’ house at Adampur when Rafique swooped on her around 9 pm and slit her throat with a sharp weapon, said Additional Police Super (Kulaura circle), Abu Yousuf.

As Nasima’s mother Sonajan Begum and sister Sonia Begum tried to resist Rafique, the attacker also hacked them, leaving them critically injured.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for autopsy.

They also arrested the killer from a beel (vast water body) near Brahmanbazar around 1:45 am on Tuesday, the additional SP said, adding that the injured were taken to the hospital.