Man shot dead by ‘muggers’ in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ : A man was shot to death allegedly by muggers at Paschim Dashra in the district town on Sunday, reports UNB.

Police said Nazimuddin, a farmer of Sidhulia village in Sadar upazila, along with his wife Monwara Begum withdrew Tk 1.25 lakh from the local branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd and was heading towards their home by a human hauler.

When the human hauler reached Paschim Dashra, a group of snatchers waylaid them and tried to take away a bag containing the money at gunpoint, said Habibullah, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.