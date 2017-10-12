Man killed by younger brother’s wife

Satkhira – A man succumbed to his injuries early Thursday after the wife of his younger brother had allegedly hit him on his head during a brawl at Nagarghator village in Patkelghata upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, son of late Abdul Sardar.

Officer-in-charge of Patkelghata Police Station Mollah Jakir Hossain said Manwara Khatun engaged in quarrel with her husband over family affairs on October 9.

At one stage, Manwara attempted to hit her husband with a stick.

At that time, Shahidul came forward to save his brother and sustained head injuries.

He was then taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Khulna General Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Dhaka where he died early in the morning, the OC added.