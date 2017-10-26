Man killed in Faridpur clash over land

Faridpur – A man was killed and eight others were injured in a clash over cutting paddy in Gurdia area of Boalmari upazila on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified Shamsul Alam, agriculture affairs secretary of Boalmari Upazila unit BNP.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Boalmari Police Station, said that there had been longstanding dispute between Khalil Mollah and his cousin Illias Mollah over a piece of land.

The supporters of Illias harvested paddy from the land of Khalil’s brother Quddus that triggered a clash between the two groups, leaving nine people including Shamsul, a follower of Illias group, injured.

Later, injured Shamsul was rushed to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injures, said the OC.