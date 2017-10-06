Man held with foreign currencies at Dhaka Airport

DHAKA : Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials arrested a man along with foreign currencies worth Tk 1.28crore in city’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Thursday, reports UNB.

Md Mamun Miah, 41, a resident of Gukulnagar village in Sirajdhikhan upazila of Munshiganj district, was arrested before boarding a flight of Malaysian Airlines Flight.

Tipped off, the CIID team was monitoring Mamun’s movement after he completed his immigration formalities. When Mamun was about to board the aircraft, CIID officials challenged him around 2:00am, said director general of the CIID Dr Moinul Khan.

After searching his hand bag, they recovered the foreign currencies, including Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Malaysian Ringgit, Thai Baht, Indian Rupee and Sri Lankan Rupee hidden inside a photo album.

A case was filed with Airport police station.