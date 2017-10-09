Man beaten dead by ‘police’ in Joypurhat

Joypuhat – A man was beaten to death allegedly by police at Harunga village of Kalai upazila early Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of the village.

Belayet Hossain, additional superintendent of Joypurhat Police, said that a team of police locked into an altercation with Saidur around 5:00 am when they went to the village to arrest his nephew Shapla, accused in a case filed in connection with sexual harassment.

At one stage, Saidur suffered a brain stroke and died on the spot, the police official said.

However, the family members claimed that Saidur was beaten to death by police.

Police sent the body to Joypurhat Modern Hospital for an autopsy.

A tense situation was prevailing at the village following the incident.

Later, the additional superintendent of police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, four policemen, including two sub-inspectors of Kalai Police Station, were withdrawn from their posted station.