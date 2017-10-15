Maintain quality in renovation works of roads and highways: Quader

Dhaka – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday directed the officials concerned to maintain quality in the renovation work of roads and highways, reports UNB.

He also asked them to maintain transport discipline and take necessary steps in controlling extra load of vehicles to protect roads and highways.

The Minister came up with the directives to the newly appointed secretary and officials of the Roads Transport and Highways Department at the secretariat.

“The numbers of vehicles are increasing and heavy lead of vehicles should be controlled through the implementation of axel load control policy for road safety,” he said.

Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department, Ibne Alam, CRTA Chairman Moshiar Rahman, BRTC Chairman Farid Ahmed Bhuiya, DTCA executive director Syed Ahmed and additional secretaries of the Roads and Highways Division were, among others, present there.