‘Landmine’ blast kills Rohingya along Bandarban border

BANDARBAN : A Rohingya man was killed as a landmine exploded at Satchhari Jhiri point of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila on Tuesday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 23, a resident of Bolibazar in Maungdaw of Myanmar.

Taslim Iqbal Chowdhury, chairman of Sadar Union Parishad, said Nurul, who fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar’s Rakhine State amid persecution by its military forces, used to live in a makeshift Rohingya camp at the ‘zero line’ of the border.

Nurul entered the Myanmar territory after his cattle had gone there, said Taslim.

At one stage, a landmine went off with a big bang around 12 noon, leaving the Rohingya man dead on the spot.