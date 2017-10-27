Lajcak assures BD of all-out cooperation on Rohingya issue

DHAKA : President of the 72nd session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak assured Bangladesh of his all-out cooperation necessary towards a solution to the Rohingya problem, reports UNB.

“In this moment, the ongoing situation of Myanmar is a special consideration and concerned issue for United Nations and global community. Bangladesh’s direct experience and recommendation could help the international community to agree on the best way forward”, Miroslav Lajcak said.

The President of General Assembly (PGA) came up with the assurance when Dr Dipu Moni, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, had a meeting with him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

They discussed the President’s priorities for the 72nd session, including migration, peace and conflict prevention, sustainable development, and United Nations reforms at the meeting.

Congratulating Miroslav Lajcak, Dr Dipu Moni MP, said Bangladesh expressed its full support to those priorities and visions taken in the 72nd general assembly under his leadership.

Dipu Moni said Bangladesh will continue its diplomatic efforts with Myanmar to settle the issue of forcibly displaced Rohinygas, according to a press release UNB received from New York on Thursday.

Myanmar has to assure that it will maintain reliability between talks and tasks so that the displaced Rohingya people can return their home and live there with dignity, security and full citizen’s rights.

On the issue of the Rohingya, the President thanked Bangladesh for its assistance to the refugees, according to UN office in Dhaka.

He noted that the matter was being discussed in the General Assembly’s Third Committee and offered the General Assembly’s support in addressing the crisis, while also noting that the Secretary-General and Security Council were already playing an active role.

The President recognised that Bangladesh was an important voice and had considerable knowledge and expertise on the Rohingya issue, given its understanding of the situation on the ground.