Kiran Rao is in love with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar look

Aamir Khan will be seen in an over-the-top colourful look for his upcoming production Secret Superstar, and his director-producer wife Kiran Rao is in love with the character. In Secret, Superstar Aamir is seen sporting a handlebar moustache and Balbo style beard. “Kiran is happy with this look of Aamir’s, she wants him to maintain this look always. This is her favourite look,” director of the film Advait Chandan told reporters on the sidelines of Movie Mela – MAMI festival. On this, Kiran added, “All thanks to Advait for the look and pushing the envelope. He has made a different look and we will remember it for years.” Kiran, who is the chairperson of the MAMI film festival, said she is excited about the great line up of movies. “The programming is better this time, events are interesting. Now we have learnt how to do things. Our attempt is that the films screened at MAMI festival should be watched by as many people as possible at the different venues. We increase the number of cinema houses every year. We have given free entry to students as well,” she added.

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 18.