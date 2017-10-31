Khaleda’s motorcade attackers will be brought to book: Hanif

DHAKA – Joint General Secretary of Awami League Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif today said the miscreants, who carried out an attack on the motorcade of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, would be bought to the book, reports BSS.

“The attack was preplanned by the very respective party…The miscreants must be bought to the book, no matter who are they, we want to identify them,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a scholarship-providing programme among poor and meritorious students organised by Enam-Anar Public Welfare Foundation at Dhaka Reporters Unity here.

Hanif said, “BNP activists attacked the motorcade to get media coverage, Khaleda Zia wanted to see a mass procession in support of her, but when she saw that was not happening, they planned the attack.”

He also played telephone record of Chittagong City BNP President Dr Shahadat Hossain as evidence. “They are trying to catch fish in murky water and it has been proved that the party always involved in conspiracy,” he added.

Hanif said, “Khaleda did not had any intention to support Rohingyas, if she had any such intention she would go there by air, but she tried to make showdown.”

Earlier, BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s motorcade heading towards Cox’s Bazar was come under an attack by unidentified miscreants in Feni on Saturday afternoon.