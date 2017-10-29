Khaleda’s Cox’s Bazar-bound convoy comes under attack

Feni – The convoy of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, heading towards Cox’s Bazar, came under attack at Mohammad Ali Bazar near Feni district town on Saturday, reports UNB.

When Khaleda Zia’s vehicle crossed the bazaar around 4:45 pm, a group of unruly people attacked the vehicles of her convoy, witnesses said.

They damaged a number of vehicles, including microbuses of Channel I, DBC, Ekattor and Baishakhi televisions and beat several journalists and leaders and activists of BNP who were going with Zia.

However, Khaleda Zia reached Feni Circuit House safely around 5 pm.

After taking launch and rest there, she will resume her journey for Chittagong.

Earlier, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia started her journey for Chittagong in the morning as she has embarked on a four-day tour of Cox’s Bazar to visit the Rohingyas who have taken shelter there in the face of persecution in their own country, Myanmar.