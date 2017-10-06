Khaleda’s counsel TM Akbar dies

DHAKA : TM Akbar, one of the counsels of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and former president of Dhaka Bar Association , died of brain haemorrhage here on Thursday. He was 86, reports UNB.

Akbar suddenly collapsed on the ground at the makeshift court on Bakshibazar Alia Madrasah premises while attending the hearing in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case, said Khaleda’s another lawyer Sanaullah Miah.

He said the veteran lawyer was taken to Birdem Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Doctors said Akbar suffered brain haemorrhage, Sanaullah added.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia expressed deep shock at his death.

In a condolence message, the BNP chief said pro-BNP lawyers now cannot work independently while the government lawyers are putting various pressures on them in the court to make them mentally depressed. “In a sequel to repression and harassment, senior Lawyer TM Akbar died after falling ill seriously at the courtroom.”

Khaleda said Akbar never hesitated to carry out legal fight for ensuring people’s basic rights and justice amid the government’s repressive and unjust acts.

She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In another message, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also condoled Akbar’s demise.