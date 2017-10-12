Khaleda warrant: BNP’s protest prog Saturday

Dhaka – Describing the issuance of warrants for the arrest of its chairperson Khaleda Zia in two cases as part of the government’s evil design, BNP on Thursday announced protest programmes against it for Saturday.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

He said their party’s different units across the country will bring out processions and hold meetings on the day to register their protest against the arrest warrants.

“People can easily understand that the issuance of the warrants when her (Khaleda’s) homecoming is now a matter of time is part of the government’s evil plans. We think it has also been issued for implementing the government’s wicked strategy,” he said.

“I, on behalf of BNP, strongly protest and condemn the arrest warrants and demand its immediate withdrawal,” Rizvi added.

Two courts here issued the warrants for the arrest of Khaleda Zia in two cases filed against her in connection with Zia Orphanage Trust corruption and undermining the country’s map and national flag.

On Monday, a Comilla court issued warrants for the arrest of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia 45 other leaders and activists of the party in a case filed in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus in Chouddagram upazila in 2015.

Mentioning that their chairperson has been receiving treatment for her ailments in London, Rizvi said Khaleda’s counsels submitted a medical certificate on her sickness and treatment before the court. The court also knows it very well, but there has been arrest warrant spree in false cases suddenly for three-four days.”

Rizvi said the activists of the ruling party’s associate bodies like Jubo League and Chhatra League brought out processions expressing their happiness after the issuance of the warrants. “It’s now clear that the court passed the order at the behest of the government.”

He alleged that the government has put in its all efforts to eliminate the opposition parties and make the apex court its puppet. “The entire judiciary has got scared seeing what happened to the Chief Justice. They now can’t work independently.”

The BNP leader also alleged that the government is making evil plans to hold another lopsided election like January-5, 2014 one keeping BNP out of the race.