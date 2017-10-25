Khaleda to visit Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar next week

Dhaka – BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will go to Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhia next week to visit the Rohingyas who have taken shelter there in the face of persecution in their own country, Myanmar, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a meeting of BNP standing committee members held on Monday night, said a party press release signed by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

It said BNP policymakers decided that the party chairperson will visit the Rohingya camps in Ukhia to observe the inhuman conditions of the Myanmar’s displaced nationals there.

The meeting also urged the government to take steps to put pressure on Myanmar through the UN Security Council members so that it takes back its nationals with ensuring their citizenship and dignity.

According to the release, the meeting voiced concern over the ‘unusual’ hike in the prices of essentials, including rice, and urged the government to take proper measures to arrest the growing prices of the essentials.

It also said the BNP policymakers condemned the issuance of warrants for the arrest of top party leaders, enforced disappearance of Kalyan Party secretary general MM Aminur Rahman and the arrest of party leaders and activists.

The nearly one and a half hours meeting was held at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office with Khaleda in the chair.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Moudud Ahmed, Jamiruddin Sircar, Tariqul Islam, Mahbubur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam Miah, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

Fakhrul was scheduled to disclose the outcome of the meeting at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office at 11am toady, but it was cancelled following the death of party standing committee member MK Anwar.

Though the party did not mention the exact date of Khaleda’s tour, a party policymaker wishing anonymity said Khaleda may start her journey for Cox’s Bazar on Saturday and she will stay overnight in Chittagong on Saturday.

Then on Sunday morning, the BNP leader said, their chairperson will go to Cox’s Bazar from Chittagong and visit the Rohingya camps in Ukhia.