Khaleda to sit with BNP policymakers Monday night

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to sit in a meeting with her party’s standing committee members on Monday night to discuss the country’s latest political situation and work out its next course of action, reports UNB.

The meeting will be held at the BNP chief’s Gulshan office around 8 pm, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

“Madam (Khaleda) has convened a meeting of BNP standing committee members. It’ll be held at 8pm on Monday,” he told a press briefing at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

She will also attend her office for the first time on the day since she returned home from the UK. On October 18, Khaleda returned home from London after over a three-month stay there.

Contacted, a BNP standing committee member said they will talk about a wide range of issues, including the country’s law and order and human right situation, the party’s organizational activities, its dialogue with the Election Commission and the BNP chief’s talks with the visiting Indian External Affairs Minister which is scheduled to be held tonight.

Besides, he said, they will work out strategies for the upcoming city corporation elections and the party’s next course of action.