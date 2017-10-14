Khaleda to return home this week: Fakhrul

DHAKA : BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home this week completing her treatment in London, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced it on Saturday, reports UNB.

“She (Khaleda) will return home very soon. I hope she is coming home this week,” the BNP leader said while talking to reporters at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

He, however, denied to give the specific date of her homecoming.

Party insiders said the BNP chief is taking preparation to return home either on October 17 or 18. A court in Comilla and two others here issued warrants for Khaleda’s arrest last week in three separate cases.

Khaleda on July 15 went to London for receiving medical treatment and spending time with her family members there.

The BNP chief on August 8 underwent a successful eye surgery at a hospital in London. She also celebrated Eid-ul Azha with her family members there.