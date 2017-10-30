Khaleda arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingyas

Cox’s Bazar – BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia arrived here from Chittagong on Sunday night to visit Rohingya camps in Ukhia upazila and distribute relief materials among the Myanmar’s displaced nationals, reports UNB.

Amid rousing receptions by her party leaders and activists at different points from Chittagong city to Cox’s Bazar district town, the BNP chief arrived at the Circuit House here around 8 pm without facing any untoward incident, unlike Saturday.

She will stay overnight at the Circuit House.

The BNP chief will go to Ukhia on Monday noon to visit four Rohingya camps and a medical camp set up by pro-BNP physicians’ body, Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB). She will return to Chittagong later in the evening.

The BNP chief is scheduled to distribute relief materials among 10,000 Rohingya families who fled to Bangladesh amid persecution by Myanmar military.

Khaleda who went to Chittagong on Saturday night from the capital resumed her journey to Cox’s Bazar around 12:20 pm after staying overnight at Chittagong Circuit House.

It took her nearly one hour to reach Karnaphuli Bridge from the Circuit House as several thousand her party leaders and activists gathered on both sides of the road to welcome her.

As the national election is getting closer, the BNP leaders, intending to contest the polls, staged huge showdowns in their respective areas with big gatherings of their supporters to woo Khaleda, apparently giving the humanitarian tour a ‘political colour’.

Enthusiastic party leaders and activists have seen staging showdowns standing on both sides of the Chittagong-Cox’s Bazar Highway at many points, including Patiya, Chandanaish, Dohajari, Keranihat, Dohajari, Satkania, Lohagora, Ramu and Cox’s Bazar town, and welcomed her.

Holding banners, placards and portraits of the party top leaders, the BNP activists chanted slogans in the name of their respective leaders.

Earlier, Khaleda set out for Chittagong on Saturday morning and her Cox’s Bazar-bound convoy came under attack at Mohammad Ali Bazar near Feni district town in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas said the BNP chief got astonished hearing the attack on her convoy.

Talking to UNB on Sunday, he said the BNP chief strongly condemned the attack and demanded proper action against the perpetrators.

.

Party sources said the BNP chief may talk to reporters on Monday to give her reaction to the attack.

Khaleda will return to Dhaka on Tuesday after her overnight stay at Chittagong Circuit House on Monday.

The BNP chief last visited Cox’s Bazar in 2012 after attacks on Buddhists at Ramu.