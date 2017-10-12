Justice Wahhab to continue as acting CJ until Justice Sinha rejoins

DHAKA – The government today issued a gazette notification saying Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha’s leave period has been extended till November 10 and Justice Md Abdul Wahhab Miah will continue as Acting Chief Justice till the date or till the rejoining of the chief justice, reports BSS.

On October 2, Law and Justice Division issued a gazette, saying the President has approved a leave of Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha from October 3 to November 1 on health ground.

That gazette notification also stated that senior-most judge in line at the Appellate Division Justice Wahhab Miah will act as Acting Chief Justice during the time.