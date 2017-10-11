Justice Shahinur new ICT Chairman

Dhaka – Justice Md Shahinur Islam, a member of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has been made its chairman, reports UNB.

Following the directives of President Abdul Hamid, the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Besides, Justice Amir Hossain of the High Court Division and Dhaka District Judge Abu Ahmed Jamadar have been appointed as ICT members, said Abu Saleh Sheikh Md Zahirul Haq, Secretary to the Law and Justice Division of the ministry.

On July 13 last, Chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-1 Justice Anwarul Haque died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Following his demise, the trial proceedings of the tribunal remained stopped.

Other member of the tribunal Justice Suhrawardi was sent back to the High Court Division after the reconstitution of the ICT with its chairman and two members.

The ICT was constituted on March 25, 2010. Some 33 cases are now under trial at the tribunal.