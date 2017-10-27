JU viva voce starts Nov 12

Jahangirnagar University: The viva voce for the first year honors admission test for successful candidates under 2017-18 session will be held on November 12 to 13, reports UNB.

JU Deputy Registrar also the member secretary of admission test conduct committee Abu Hasan (Education-1) confirmed this to the UNB.

The students have asked to bring the original copies of SSC and HSC grade sheets and the admit card of the admission test and contact with the respective unit office for viva and fill up the department choice form.

Meantime, practical with viva of the candidates of C1 unit (Drama and dramatics and fine arts department) will be held from November 12 to 14.

The authorities asked the quota candidates to collect the form from Agrani Bank of JU branches with TK 200 as fee and submit it to the education wings of JU between November 12 and 16.

The final merit list will be published on November 19 in the respective unit, results will also be made available on JU website – www.juniv.edu.

The admission procedure from the merit list will be held from November 20 to 23.

The more information related to the admission and viva voce will be available on www.ju-admission.org.