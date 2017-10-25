JSC, JDC exams begin on Nov 1

DHAKA – Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations-2017 will begin across the country on November 1 with the participation of 24, 68,820 examinees, reports BSS.

“As many as 24, 68,820 students from 28,621 educational institutions will appear in this year’s examinations. Of them, 11, 44,778 are male and 13, 24,042 are female” Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid told a press briefing in the conference room of the Ministry here today.

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Md Sohorab Hossain and Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Alamgir, senior officials of the ministry and chairmen of different education boards, among others, were present in the press briefing.

“The number of JSC examinees is 20, 90,277 while 3, 78,543 examinees will participate in the JDC examination this year,” he added.

A total of 659 students from nine overseas centres will appear in the JSC examinations, he continued.

A total of 56,045 examinees have increased in the JSC and JDC examinations this year compared to the last year as 24,12,775 candidates took part in 2016, the minister said while reading out his written speech at the press briefing.

The JSC and JDC examinations will start from November 1 and end on 18 November, according to the examination schedule.

Since introduction of JSC and JDC examinations in 2010, the minister said, the number of examinees continues increasing gradually in the JSC and JDC examinations, which has showed a positive sign in checking dropout rate at secondary level.

He observed terminal examinations system at primary level and JSC and JDC examinations at junior secondary level significantly contributed to reducing dropout rate of the students.

As many as 14,92,802 students appeared in JSC and JDC examinations in 2010, 18,61,113 examinees in 2011, 19,08,365 in 2012, 19,02,746 candidates in 2013, 20,90,692 in 2014 and 23,25,933 examinees in 2015.

Nahid said, “We have introduced JSC and JDC examination system for improving quality of education.”

This examination system is encouraging the students to remain in schools to get certificates, which will make them more enthusiastic about further continuing their studies.

Nahid said except Bangla second paper, English first paper and English second paper, examinations of all subjects at JSC and JDC level will be held under creative question paper this year.

