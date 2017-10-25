JSC, JDC examinees urged to enter exam halls before 30 min exam time

DHAKA – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid today asked the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinees to enter their respective examinations halls before 30 minutes the exam time as the examinations are scheduled to begin from November 1, reports BSS.

The minister made the call at a meeting of Law and Order and National Monitoring committees at the Education Ministry’s meeting room here today, said an official release.

The meeting was held aimed at holding the upcoming examinations in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere, the release also said.

Nahid said none would be allowed to carry mobile phone in the exam halls except exam halls secretaries. The secretaries could carry a simple mobile phone for maintaining communication during the examinations, he added.

Warning that stern action will be taken against those who will be involve in any irregularities, including question papers leak out, during the examinations this year, the meeting informed that mobile courts will remain active during the examinations.

A control room regarding examinations also will remain active during the examinations, according to the release.

Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Sohorab Hossain, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Alamgir, Secondary and Higher Education Division Additional Secretary Chowdhury Mufad Ahmed, Director General of Secondary And Higher Education Directorate Professor S M Wahiduzzaman, chairmen of different education boards and representatives of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Home Affairs, Public Administration and Information ministries were present at the meeting.

The examinations are scheduled to end on November 18.