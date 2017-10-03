Jr NTR to play a military officer in Trivikram’s film?

While an official announcement is awaited from the makers, reliable sources close to Jr. NTR have confirmed he will play a military officer in his next film, reports Hindustan Times.

Riding high on the success of Jai Lava Kusa, actor Jr. NTR is all set for his next project with Trivikram. The star is likely to play a military operative in the film which is slated to go on the floors soon. While an official announcement is awaited from the makers, reliable sources close to Tarak have confirmed the news. However, it won’t be a patriotic as speculated by a section of media. It’ll fall in the Trivikram brand of commercial entertainers but Tarak’s role will be the biggest highlight. Having registering three back-to-back hits, NTR is making interesting career choices and is not quite keen on taking a wrong step. There are rumours that his film with Trivikram might be released in Tamil as well. However, unless such reports are confirmed from the makers’ end, they can’t be taken seriously. Anu Emmanuel, who is currently shooting for Pawan Kalyan’s yet-untitled film with Trivikram, is said to have been signed for this project as well. The Jalsa director really liked her commitment and decided to sign her on for his next film too. “He was really impressed with her work. Besides great looks, she is also highly talented which is a rare combination. In principal, she has been finalised for NTR’s project.