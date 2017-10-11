Journalists stage demos for 9th wage board

DHAKA – Journalists demonstrated here today demanding immediate formation of the 9th wage board and called for further demonstrations on October 12, reports BSS.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) organized the demonstrations in front of gate no-1 of the secretariat from 11 am to 2 pm.

BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul said that journalists’ organizations would stage demonstrations at the same place on October 12 and every day from October 15.

With DUJ president Shaban Mahmood in the chair, BFUJ secretary general Omar Faruk, former BFUJ secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, former DUJ president Kazi Rafiq, BFUJ member Noor-e-Jannat Akhter Seema, DUJ leaders Akhter Hossain and Mahmudur Rahman Khakon and DRU secretary Mursalin Nomani also spoke on the occasion. DUJ general secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury moderated the programme.

They said journalists of print and electronic media were forced to come to the streets across the country for formation of the 9th wage board and cancellation of section 57 of the ICT act.

The journalists’ leaders urged the government to announce the 9th wage board immediately incorporating electronic and online media with the print media.

Bangladesh Newspaper Workers Federation and Federal Union of Newspaper Press Workers would jointly hold a rally and demonstration in front of the Jatiya Press Club tomorrow (Wednesday).