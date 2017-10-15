Japan provides emergency aid of $750,000 for Rohingyas

DHAKA – The Japan government provided emergency grant aid of $750,000 through the United Nations Children’s Fund in order to strengthen the emergency WASH and child protection response for the new influx Rohingya people in Cox’s Bazar, reports BSS.

The emergency grant aid will complement the ongoing UNICEF response in these areas, said a UNICEF press release today.

Since August 2017, over 500,000 Rohingyas have arrived in the country’s southeastern district Cox’s Bazar while up to 60 percent of them are estimated to be children, the release said, adding that most of them are living in harsh and insanitary conditions in makeshift camps and new spontaneous settlements in the district.

“Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) condition are dire in the refugee camps and makeshift settlements and condition is getting desperate with the growing number of influx every day. This poses high risk of possible outbreak of diarrheoa and other water-borne diseases particularly among children,” the release said quoting UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Edouard Beigbeder.

Moreover, children traumatized by the violence they faced in Myanmar need immediate psychosocial and recreational supports, Beigbeder added.

According to the release, the emergency grant aid will address the severe humanitarian condition of the Rohingyas by providing water, sanitation and hygiene facilities reaching out to 24,800 Rohingya children and their families directly and 60,000 indirectly.

They will be provided with provision of safe drinking water, gender segregated and friendly latrines for people with disabilities and bathing cubicles, hand washing facilities, hygiene promotion session and WASH emergency supplies, it said.

The emergency aid will also provide child protection support reaching out to 5,000 children directly and 200,000 indirectly through provision of protective services, referral mechanism, case management and support to families of vulnerable children, the release further added.