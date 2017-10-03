Jannatul Naeem Abril’s Miss Bangladesh title canceled

TBT NEWS:

Jannatul Nayeem Avril’s Miss Bangladesh title has been canceled. The name of the new winner is going to be announced by the joint organizer of the competition, Shoobiz and Aknik Entertainment. That’s why a press conference was organized on Wednesday evening. Jannatul Nayeem Abril’s real name is Jannatul Nayeem Amenah.

Some photos and videos of her wedding have come from various news. Which is contrary to the initial preference of Miss World. That is why he is being disqualified.

The name of the Miss Bangladesh was announced on 29 September. Initially, Jannatul Sumaiya declared Himim a winner but changed the judges’ decision soon after the organizer Swapan Chowdhury declared the winner Jannatul nayeem Avril.