Rajshahi – Police arrested a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami from Matikata village of Godagari upazila on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station Hifzur Alam Munshi said on information police raided the house of Hamim, 35, a local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and arrested him from his house.

At that time, police also recovered one foreign pistol, one magazine and four rounds of bullets from his room.