Jamaat calls daylong hartal for Thursday

Dhaka – Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Thursday protesting the arrest and remand of its top leaders, including Ameer Maqbul Ahmad, reports UNB.

The party announced the shutdown in a statement on Tuesday soon after a court put nine of their top leaders on a 10-day remand in two cases filed against them with Kadamtali Police Station.

Earlier on Monday night, detectives arrested Jamaat Ameer Maqbul Ahmad, its Nayeb-e-Ameer Mia Golam Parwar, also a former MP from Khulna-5 constituency, Secretary General Dr Shafiqur Rahman and six other party leaders from the city’s Uttara area.

A team of Detective Branch of police arrested them from a house at Road-3 of Sector-11 while they were allegedly holding a clandestine meeting.

The Jamaat statement said ambulance, fire service and hospital vehicles, media and other emergency services will remain outside the purview of the hartal