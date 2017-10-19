IU to enroll first ever foreign students

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY : Islamic University (IU) authorities will first ever enroll foreign students in different academic programmes under its current 2017-18 academic session, reports UNB.

A total of 50 students will get the chance to get admission into the university, sources at IU registrar office said on Tuesday evening.

IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said that the university authorities have decided to admit students from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The university has all kinds of facilities for the foreign students, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari said, adding that the move to enroll foreign students will play a vital role in achieving the international standard of the university.