IOM seeks $120m for most vulnerable Rohingyas

DHAKA : International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appealed for US$ 120 million to meet the needs of the most vulnerable Rohingyas and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them over the next six months, reports UNB.

The UN migration agency is distributing hygiene kits to the most vulnerable of hundreds of thousands of people who have fled violence in Myanmar’s North Rakhine State for the safety.

The kits, which include soap, tooth brushes, water containers, hygienic cloths, menstrual hygiene products, undergarments, antiseptic liquid and other small personal items, are funded by the United Nations’ Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

“These kits ensure that Rohingya families – particularly women and children – can at least meet their personal care and hygiene needs as they face the reality of life in the makeshift settlements,” IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission Sarat Dash was quoted as saying in a statement.

An estimated 603,000 refugees have arrived in Cox’s Bazar since August, joining some 200,000 others already sheltering in the settlements.

Most of the new arrivals come with nothing but the clothes on their back, often having walked for days without food or water.

Many have experienced devastating physical and emotional trauma, said the IOM on Tuesday.

To date, the IOM has distributed 6,626 hygiene kits to the most vulnerable families, reaching an estimated 33,130.

The kits are part of a US$ 5 million CERF contribution to IOM shelter, health, water, sanitation and hygiene operations in Cox’s Bazar.

“CERF funding has been critical to saving lives in this humanitarian crisis. It has allowed us to scale up and respond to the escalating needs of Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar in a very short timeframe,” said Dash.