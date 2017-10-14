IOM DG due Sunday; he’ll visit Rohingya camps

DHAKA : IOM director general William Lacy Swing arrives here on Sunday on a four-day visit to see current Rohingya situation on the ground, reports UNB.

“Yes, he is coming on Sunday and will leave Dhaka on Wednesday,” a senior official told UNB.

The IOM chief will visit Cox’s Bazar from Monday.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali, among others, during the visit.

Rohingyas from Myanmar’s Rakhine State continue to crossing border to seek safety in Bangladesh putting the number of new arrivals at 536,000, according to latest data.

According to IOM Needs and Population Monitoring, UNHCR and other field reports, cross border movement of over 14,000 newly arrived refugees has been verified in the last two days.

This report is produced by ISCG in collaboration with humanitarian partners and covered October 10-11 while the next report will be issued on October 17.