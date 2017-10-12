Inmate dies of ‘chest pain’ in jail

Sherpur – A prisoner died at Sherpur Jail on early Thursday after he reportedly suffered chest pain, reports UNB.

Jailer Md Ismail Hossain said Shamim Miah, 32, the prime accused of a killing case, was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday.

Documents of his bail order had reached the jail at night. But, he suffered chest pain around 2:00 am and was rushed to Sherpur District Hospital where doctor declared him dead around 2:55 am, added the jailer.

After conducting autopsy, his body was handed over to his family members this noon.