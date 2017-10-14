Influx renders hospital treating Rohingya stretched to breaking point

COX’S BAZAR : Although people – not just patients, often their guardians/families – lying around on hospital floors is a sight one gets used to in Bangladesh’s chronically crowded public hospitals, nothing prepares you for the scene at the District Sadar Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, in the wake of the Rohingya refugee crisis, reports UNB.

To ensure better treatment for the Rohingya people suffering serious health issues, the hospital has introduced specials wings for those who cannot be treated in Ukhiya.

Md Hossain Mia, 70, from Mongdu township in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state, came for surgery in both of his legs, alleging the injuries were caused by a Myanmar military bomb.

With the reference of the doctors, he was admitted to the hospital 11 days ago and is now receiving free treatment from the Bangladeshi doctors there.

Beside his bed, two more children, Harem, 7, son of Nurujjaman and Ansarullah, 7, son of Mujibullah, were lying on the floor each with a broken leg.

Their fathers alleged that Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar army is known, hit the children with gun butts and broke their legs.

Just beside their room, three people including a minor boy, who got injured by wild elephants while fleeing from Myanmar, were receiving treatment.

Dr. Saddam Hossain, an intern doctor, who was the ‘in-duty’, effectively in charge of the shift, at the surgery ward assigned for the Rohingya, told UNB that he has dealt with 20 gunshot victims, as well as several broken limbs cases allegedly inflicted by the Myanmar military.

Rohingya suffering from Appendix, hernia, bladder stone and other diseases are also receiving treatment, he added. In total there are five special wards allocated for them, said the doctor.

Pregnant mothers are also getting free service in the hospital, said senior staff nurse of the hospital Bakul Paul. The Health Directorate is very alert about pregnant Rohingya women, said Dr Md Shaheen Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the Hospital.

Till October 12, nine normal deliveries, seven obstructed labor and 21 other cases were recorded, according to the hospital’s records, IOM confirmed.

Meanwhile 126 gunshot cases, 102 injured cases, two burn cases and 31 others cases were recorded, said the data. However, the heavy atmosphere of the hospital got heavier with the tears and sufferings of newly arrived Rohingya patients.