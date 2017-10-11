Indian delegates meet DU VC

Dhaka – A four-member Indian delegations led by Prof Dr Md Zahidul Haque of the University of Hyderabad on Wednesday met Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman at the latter’s office of the university, reports UNB.

The other team members were Safdar Imam Quadri, Professor of the College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna, Dr Naeem Anis, Head of the Department of Urdu of Calcutta Girls College and Hafiza Muzaffar, Member of National Council for Promotion of Urdu, India.

Some other teachers of DU Urdu Department were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting they discussed various issues including the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs on Urdu Language and Literature by the University of Dhaka and different academic institutions in India.