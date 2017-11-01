Income Tax Fair begins in Rangpur today

RANGPUR: The week long ‘Income Tax Fair-2017’ begins tomorrow at Zila Parisahd Community Centre in the city with a view to inspiring and motivating the eligible citizens to pay income taxes, reports BSS.

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mashiur Rahman Ranga is expected to inaugurate the fair at a colourful function to be arranged on the fair premises as the chief guest.

Rangpur Zonal Tax Commissioner’s Office has completed all preparations fororganising the fair to inspire the citizens in paying income taxes to enhance national uplift through increasing revenue collection, concerned officials said today.

The income tax officials will assist the citizens in the fair in getting suggestions on income tax, registering or re-registering e-TINs, e-TIN certificates, calculation of income taxes and filling in the income tax return forms.

With Commissioner of Taxes for Rangpur Zone Md Harun-Ar-Rashid in the chair,

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wahiduzzaman, Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman, Divisional Commissioner of Customs and Excise and VAT Commissionerate AKM Ahsanul Haque, Rangpur Chamber President Mostafa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu, will attend the inaugural ceremony as special guests.

Besides, four-day district level income tax fairs will be arranged at Dinajpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh district towns from November 2 to 5 and two-day fairs will be held at five upazila towns from November 6 to 7 under Rangpur Zone.

Talking to BSS here today, Assistant Commissioner of Taxes Khondker Md Hasanul Islam said a target of collecting Taka 645 crore as revenue income has been fixed for the 2017-2018 income tax fiscal in Rangpur Zone.

“During the last 2016-2017 income tax fiscal, we collected Taka 445 crore as income tax revenue in Rangpur Zone,” he said adding that special steps have been taken to achieve income tax collection target of Taka 640 crore this year.

