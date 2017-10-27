Imran H Sarkar faces arrest warrant in defamation case

DHAKA : A court here on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Ganajagaran Manch spokesperson Imran H Sarkar in a defamation case filed for his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Fahmidul Islam issued the warrant as Imran did not appear before it, reports UNB.

The court also rejected the time petition filed by Imran’s lawyer Prakas Ranjan Biswash. However, the other accused of the case cultural activist Sanatan Ullash was present on the dock. According to the case statement, Imran and Sanatan chanted defamatory slogans against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 27 over the removal of the statue of Lady Justice from the Supreme Court premises.