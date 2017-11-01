ICT sees formal charge against Pak army man

DHAKA – The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today filed charge sheet against Captain (retd) Mohammad Shahidullah, a former member of Pakistani occupation army, for committing crimes against humanity in 1971, reports BSS.

“It is the first time we have submitted formal charge against any

Pakistani army official of Bengali origin. The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam set on November 14 to pass order whether to take the three charges, that we brought against him, into cognizance,” said prosecutor Abul Kalam Azad.

The ICT-1 on August 3, 2016, sent Muhammad Shahidullah, 73, to jail as the accused was brought to the tribunal by the police.

Police arrested Shahidullah on August 2, who allegedly commanded a

Pakistani army post in his ancestral district of Comilla in 1971, from his house in Golaper Char village under Daudkandi upazilla in Comilla.

According to the prosecution, Shahidullah was in-charge of the Pakistani army camp raised at Daudkandi High School and committed crimes along with his cronies from the camp.