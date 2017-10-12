ICT to hear arguments afresh in Gaibandha war crimes case

DHAKA – The newly reconstituted International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today fixed October 22 for rehearing the arguments in crimes against humanity case against six alleged war criminals from Gaibandha, including Jamaat leader and former lawmaker Abdul Aziz alias Ghoramara Aziz, reports BSS.

“The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order,” prosecutor Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon told BSS.

The other five accused in the case are Md Ruhul Amin alias Monju, 61, Md Abdul Latif, 61, Abu Muslim Mohammad Ali, 59, Md Nazmul Huda, 60, and Md Abdur Rahim Miah, 62.

Earlier, the tribunal on May 9 kept the verdict in the case on CAV (curia advisory vult, a Latin legal term meaning the court awaits verdict) after completion of all the trial proceedings in the case.

“But due to death of Justice Anwarul Haque, the then chairman of the tribunal, the government had to reconstitute the tribunal and the new tribunal decided to rehear the arguments,” the prosecutor added.

Other members of the reconstituted tribunal are: High Court judge Justice Amir Hossain and district judge Abu Ahmed Jomader, who was on post-retirement leave (PRL).

It is the 29th case of the tribunal which is now in the final stage. Earlier, the tribunal passed verdicts in 28 cases.