ICT Expo-2017 begins tomorrow

DHAKA, – Bangladesh ICT Expo-2017 will begin tomorrow at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) for letting the people know about the remarkable successes achieved so far in ICT sector, reports BSS.

Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) are jointly organising the three-day event.

Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will inaugurate the flagship event of the country’s ICT sector with a slogan ‘Make in Bangladesh’. In separate massages on the eve of ICT Expo-2017, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said digital Bangladesh is not a dream, it is a reality now.

President Abdul Hamid, in his massage, said ICT is the main driving force behind the government’s visions of building a poverty and hunger free modern ‘Digital Bangladesh’ as it is considered as the flashing base of economic development and poverty alleviation tool.

“Establishing ‘Sonar Bangla’, dreamt by Father of our Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government under the dynamic and able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken comprehensive steps and given special focus on ICT and its uses,” he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her massage, said establishing several Hi-Tech Parks and Software Technology Parks in divisional and district levels is a revolutionary breakthrough.

“We have emphasized on developing large scale local hardware industry to produce and assemble ICT tools, equipments and accessories with a view to making Bangladesh an ICT industry hub of the Asia-Pacific region,” she added.

The premier hoped that Bangladesh would be one of the most ICT resourceful counties of the world with millions of intelligent and expert workforce.

“We have been striving hard to establish a poverty, hunger and illiteracy free Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by the greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she added.

The whole expo will be divided into 10 zones and different public, private projects, programs and initiatives in ICT sector will be showcased through 132 pavilions and stalls in the fair.

Around 50 local and foreign experts including those from Taiwan, Malaysia, Russia and Japan, high officials, ICT personalities, IT goods producers and entrepreneurs are scheduled to take part in the fair.

People will be able to visit the fair for free from 10 am to 8 pm.

The ICT Division sources said three-tier security has been arranged for this year’s mega event and the hosts are expecting to see at least half a million visitors in the fair.

ICT Division has also opened a web portal www.ictexpo.com.bd to take this fair to the local and foreign spectators online.

People will be able to get in touch with the fair on Facebook too at (www.facebook.com/BangladeshICTexpo). ICT Division will also use platforms like twitter and YouTube in this regard.