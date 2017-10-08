Hurricane Nate Storm heads to New Orleans

A state of emergency has been declared in four southern US states with Hurricane Nate gathering strength as it heads towards the Gulf Coast, reports BBC.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Florida have issued hurricane warnings and evacuation orders.

The measures apply to parts of the city of New Orleans, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago.

Nate killed at least 25 people as it swept through Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras as a tropical storm.

The storm, which has been bearing down on Mexican beach resorts, has strengthened to a category one hurricane which, though not as strong as last month’s Maria and Irma, will still bring strong winds and surges.