Human rights doublespeak

ON Oct 16, the UN General Assembly elected 15 states to serve in the UN Human Rights Council from 2018 to 2020. Pakistan was elected from the Asia-Pacific region, along with Nepal, Qatar and Afghanistan.

Top government officials hailed the victory as “an endorsement of Pakistan’s strong commitment to human rights”. However, Pakistan’s dismal human rights record raises some serious questions about this claim.

The UN Human Rights Council was established in 2006 pursuant to UN General Assembly Resolution 60/251 for “promoting universal respect for the protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of any kind and in a fair and equal manner”.

The council is comprised of 47 members, based on equitable geographical distribution, who are elected for a term of three years with the possibility of re-election for a further single term.

At least the elections this year for the Asia-Pacific region were competitive, with five states (Pakistan, Nepal, Qatar, Malaysia and Afghanistan) contesting for four available seats. In the other regional groups, states ensured that only as many names were on the ballot as there were vacancies to fill, removing any element of competition.

According to Resolution 60/251, “members elected to the Council shall uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights”. The resolution also provides that “when electing members of the Council, Member States shall take into account the contribution of candidates to the promotion and protection of human rights and their voluntary pledges and commitments made thereto”.

Pakistan’s pledge in support of its candidacy for the Human Rights Council states that Pakistan is “deeply committed to the cause of universal human rights” and has made “considerable progress in the field of human rights despite challenges ranging from terrorism to resource constraints”.

It is striking how the government, both in its pledge as well as its reports to UN treaty-monitoring bodies and the Universal Periodic Review, is either silent on or grossly misrepresents some of the most egregious human rights issues facing Pakistan.

Take Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. The pledge contains no mention of these laws, even though the Human Rights Committee, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers have all criticised them for being incompatible with international human rights law, both in substance and operation, and called for repeal or amendment.

In its national report for Pakistan’s upcoming Universal Periodic Review, the government actually claims “no one has been punished” for blasphemy in Pakistan, ignoring the dozens of people killed with impunity after blasphemy allegations, and countless others who have lost precious years of their lives in detention – often in solitary confinement – on fabricated blasphemy charges. In more than 90 per cent of the cases, courts go on to eventually acquit the accused, but not before they have had their reputations damaged, their lives deeply disrupted, and precious years lost.

The government also claimed in its pledge that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances is a “landmark achievement in the field of human rights”. It fails to note, however, that many victims’ groups – especially from Balochistan – have boycotted the commission, and other human rights organisations are deeply critical of its work. The Human Rights Committee and the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances have also expressed concerns about the commission, including the insufficient resources allocated to it and law-enforcement agencies’ non-compliance with its binding orders.

Most significantly, the commission has completely failed in holding perpetrators accountable even though its mandate includes “fixing responsibility” on those responsible and registering FIRs against those involved either directly or indirectly in enforced disappearances.

In fact, not a single person has ever been convicted for enforced disappearance in Pakistan. Impunity for human rights violations – including for enforced disappearance – has become institutionalised and systemised.

The writer is a legal adviser for the International Commission of Jurists.

Source: Dawn