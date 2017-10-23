Home Minister to fly for Myanmar today

DHAKA : Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said he would visit Myanmar yesterday for holding talks with the Myanmar government.

“We have fixed our agenda with miscellaneous issues while the current Rohingya crisis would also come up for discussion with the Myanmar government,” he told BSS here at his ministry office.

The minister would lead an eight-member delegation including two secretaries, Inspector General of Police (IGP), additional secretary, Director General of Border Guard (BGB), Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard and Additional Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control.

Khan said the delegation is visiting Myanmar on an invitation from the Myanmar government. The delegation is expected to return home on October 25. “We want to resolve all unresolved issues through discussion while the Rohingya issue would also be discussed,” he said.

The minister, however, said some five lakh Rohingyas came to Bangladesh long ago and now more than five lakh Rohingyas had already arrived.

Earlier, the Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor of Myanmar Kyaw Tint Swe agreed to take back over half a million of its forcibly displaced Rohingya nationals from Bangladesh during his talks with the authorities here while visiting Dhaka as a senior representative of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi.