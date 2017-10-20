Heavy rainfall likely to continue in next 24 hours

TBT NEWS:

Under the influence of land depression over Odisha coast, India and its adjoining area, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barisal, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensing, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions in next 24 hours commencing at 10 am today, said a met office bulletin here.

It said the depression over northwest Bay, moved northwards and crossed Odisha coast close to Paradip and was centered at midnight on Thursday over coastal Odisha and adjoining area.

It is likely to move in a North or North-Easterly direction further and under its influence; steep pressure gradient and deep convection is taking place over North Bay.

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Pyra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.

Under the influence of the depression, the low lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Bhola, Barisal, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 2-3 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boat and trawler over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.