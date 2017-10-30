HC summons three over botched c-section in Comilla

DHAKA – The High Court (HC) today summoned three, including Comilla civil surgeon over a botched c-section, where doctor stitched a woman’s womb leaving one of the twin fetus inside, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury and Justice A.K.M. Zahirul Hoque passed the order, asking Comilla civil surgeon, owner of the Life Hospital and Digital Diagnostic Centre in Gouripur, Comilla and Dr Sheikh Hosne Ara Begum, who conducted the surgery, to appear before the court on November 7 and submit their explanations.

The court came up with the order as Supreme Court lawyer Mahfuzur Rahman Milon drew court’s attention to the newspaper reports over the matter.

According to the reports, Dr Hosne Ara conducted c-section on Khadiza Akter, 22, wife of Awal Hossain of village Doulatpur under Homna upazila in Comilla, who was admitted to the clinic on September 18. The doctor stitched up Khadiza’a womb right after bringing out one of her twin fetus, saying the surgery is done. She even declared the other fetus as tumour in her report.

Khadiza suffered from severe pain in her abdomen for one long month after going to home from the clinic.

Later, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on October 25, where doctors brought out her another fetus in lifeless condition.