HC stays trial of Fakhrul in violence case

Dhaka – The High Court on Monday stayed the trial proceedings of a violence case filed against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir with Paltan Police Station in 2015, reports UNB.

An HC bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice Zafar Ahmed passed the order following a petition filed by Mirza Fakhrul.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the trial proceedings of the case against Fakhrul should not be cancelled.

Advocate Zainul Abedin and Advocate Sagir Hossain stood for the BNP leader.

On January 6, 2015, police filed a case against some leaders and activists of BNP for vandalising and torching a vehicle during the BNP-led 20-party’s hartal and blockade programme.

BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was made an accused in the case.