HC stays 7 violence cases against Moudud

Dhaka – The High Court on Wednesday stayed seven cases filed against BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed for instigation violence during strikes and blockades sponsored by the BNP-led alliance, reports UNB.

It also stayed another case filed against BNP joint secretary general Mahbub Uddin Khokon on the same charge.

An HC bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice Zafar Ahmed stayed the cases after hearing separate petitions seeking cancellation of the cases.

The court also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why the cases will not be quashed.

Police filed the cases against Moudud, a standing committee member of BNP, with different police stations in the city during the strikes and blockades enforced by the BNP-led combine in 2013.

Another violence case was fined against Mahbub in 2015 with Paltan Police Station.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Moniruzzaman said the government will file appeals with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court orders.